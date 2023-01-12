The boys and girls of winter finally got to compete in outdoor sports last week, despite a balmy start to the new year. Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Nordic skiing
Jan. 6
Freestyle race at Craftsbury
While some folks in the north country were boiling sap because it was warm enough to do so, the wizards at Craftsbury Outdoor Center managed to farm enough snow to hold a 5.5K skate race for area Nordic skiers.
Montpelier won the girls’ team event and Craftsbury won for the boys.
Stowe had a seventh-place finish in the boys’ skate event.
The Raiders’ top finisher was Ethan Choularton in 32nd place, followed by Kenan Griffith in 36th and Jack Levine in 41st.
PA coach Mark Isselhardt marveled that there was any snow at all in a mild first week of January.
“It’s nothing short of amazing what the folks at Craftsbury have been able to do with snowmaking and grooming,” Isselhardt said. “Their commitment to the sport is truly impressive and keeping high school racing in northern Vermont alive this season.”
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 5
Vergennes 62, Stowe 30
Vergennes drained 10 buckets from outside the perimeter, led by long-distance specialist Abram Francis, who had six of those three-pointers to lead all scorers with 22 points.
Chase Brown had 13 to lead Stowe.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 9
Montpelier 62, Stowe 28
The Solons doubled up on Stowe behind a 28-point night by Ireland Donahue.
Parker Reeves scored a team-high 21 for Stowe.
Jan. 6
Hazen 70, Stowe 40
Three Hazen players scored in double digits as the Wildcats beat Stowe.
Reeves provided plenty of excitement for Raiders fans, though, scoring 83 percent of her team’s points and leading all scorers with 33.
Boys’ hockey
Jan. 7
Stowe/PA 7, Burr & Burton 4
Woody Reichelt scored a goal in each period to complete his hat trick as the Raiders beat Burr & Burton.
In addition to Reichelt’s usual scoring prowess, the offensive highlight came courtesy of Logan Wilson, who scored his first career goal with 42 seconds left in the first period. That must have tasted good — Wilson scored his second career goal a half minute later.
Also scoring for Stowe/PA were Ashton Tibbits and Aaron Leppiko with a goal apiece, Lepikko’s coming unassisted into an empty net in the game’s waning seconds. Reichelt also had two assists to go with his hat trick, for a total of five points.
“I could probably mention Woody every night,” coach Jon Grace said. “He never gives up. He is tenacious. He frustrates the opposing team and will make plays happen when the other team gives him an opening.”
Jan. 4
Colchester 4, Stowe/PA 0
The Lakers iced out the Raiders with a two-goal second period bookended by single-score periods, each goal notched by a different skater.
Coach Grace called Colchester “an exceptional team” and heaped praise on the Raider skaters for sticking together and staying positive despite being shelled all night.
Goalie Liam Newhouse was a particularly puck-addled player, facing a total of 55 shots over the three periods.
“He stayed mentally engaged and made some next level saves that were truly impressive,” Grace said.
Girls’ hockey
Jan. 7
Hartford 3, Stowe/PA 1
Iris Cloutier stopped 22 shots while Hartford snuck through a puck a period to beat the Raiders at Stowe Arena.
Madison Barwood led the scoring with two goals and helped with the third. Isabel Donza scored the Raider goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.