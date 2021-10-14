The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum presents “Celebrating 100 Years of Ski Jumping at Harris Hill,” Thursday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., as part of its virtual Red Bench discussion series.
In February 2022, Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro will celebrate 100 years of hosting national events, international tournaments and U.S. Olympic trials. Its history is a rich one and some of the biggest names in ski jumping have competed there.
Moderator Peter Graves, a long-time Olympic broadcaster and coach, will welcome a trio of guests, including noted Harris Hill historian and former jumper Dana Sprague, who will speak about the hill’s history; chief of competition and former elite jumper Todd Einig of Brattleboro, a former member of the Eastern Junior National Team who first jumped off Harris Hill when he was 14; and former Harris Hill jumper Spencer Knickerbocker.
Knickerbocker had the honor of being the first jumper off the hill after it was rebuilt. He is currently the executive director of the Marlboro Nordic Ski Club.
Go to vtssm.org for the Zoom invite. The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation from each guest will help keep this series going.
