Stowe soccer fans who made the 150-minute drive to Manchester Center for the girls’ Division III championship were rewarded with more than 100 minutes of game time. They also got a third straight title.

Junior Sarah Hailey, Stowe’s golden girl all year long, was also the golden goal scorer Friday at Applejack Stadium, putting away the game winner with 4:47 left in the second overtime, and securing the 2-1 threepeat thriller for the Raiders. The third-seeded Raiders took down top-ranked Fair Haven, which had lost only one game going into Friday’s final.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.