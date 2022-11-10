Stowe soccer fans who made the 150-minute drive to Manchester Center for the girls’ Division III championship were rewarded with more than 100 minutes of game time. They also got a third straight title.
Junior Sarah Hailey, Stowe’s golden girl all year long, was also the golden goal scorer Friday at Applejack Stadium, putting away the game winner with 4:47 left in the second overtime, and securing the 2-1 threepeat thriller for the Raiders. The third-seeded Raiders took down top-ranked Fair Haven, which had lost only one game going into Friday’s final.
Hailey, the Raiders’ leading scorer all season long, also scored the game’s first goal, way back in the first half.
For most of the game, it appeared that might be the game winner, as Stowe fended off the Slaters for the rest of the first half and nearly the entire second half.
Then, Fair Haven found a double dose of Love.
With less than 30 seconds on the clock, Fair Haven sophomore Elizabeth Love sent a corner kick to the far post, where her older sister, senior Brittany Love, headed the ball past Stowe goalkeeper Parker Reeves.
The late score forced a first overtime period, in which Hailey and her teammates, particularly front-line partner Orly Bryan — who provided the assist to Hailey’s first goal — were forced to play both sides of the field to fend off a resurgent Slater attack.
At times, it was debatable whether the two Raider forwards were part of the offense or the defense. That’s largely because it was unclear where Fair Haven’s attack line ended and its defense began.
Hailey almost ended the game in that first 15-minute overtime period with a blast that was just a bit high, clanging off the crossbar and bouncing back into play before being punted away from danger by a Fair Haven defender.
She finally found her opening late in the second overtime period’s 10th minute, getting the ball in the box, setting herself up with a couple dribbles to the left and firing into the upper right-hand corner comfortably out of goalie Kate Hadwen’s reach.
The Raiders started off their three-year run with far lower expectations. They entered the pandemic-affected 2020 playoffs as the 10th seed and gained momentum while knocking off four higher-seeded teams in a row, capping it with a 4-0 shutout in the finals.
Last year, the girls went undefeated but faced stiffer competition in the post-season, advancing to the finals on penalty kicks after a nil-nil semifinal game.
For this year’s squad, it was just as much a case of outlasting the top-ranked Slaters as it was outplaying them.
“You could see the effort. Our players are dying out there on the field,” Raiders coach Tyler Post told the Times Argus after Friday’s championship. “We talked before the game about leaving everything we had, and I don’t know if we had much more left.”
Semifinal setup
No. 3 Stowe 2, No. 10 Lake Region 1
To punch its way to Applejack, Stowe first had to hold off another tenacious team that stubbornly hung on for most of the match, but at least they wrapped things up in 80 minutes.
Stowe beat Lake Region at home 2-1 to earn its third straight trip to the finals.
Bryan and Hailey each scored a goal, with Hailey’s second half go-ahead proving the dealmaker for the Raiders.
Ellie Zimmerman had an assist for Stowe and goalies Tanner Gregory and Reeves combined for nine saves.
Sakoya Sweeney scored for Lake Region in a game that was tied 1-1 at halftime.
