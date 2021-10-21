It’s the waning days of foliage and as the leaves fall from the trees, some sports teams also end their run. For others, the real season is just about to start, as playoff seedings get released next week. Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Golf
Oct. 14
Manchester Country Club
In the Division 2 state championships, defending champs Stowe settled for second place (365) as Otter Valley took home the gold (343).
The day’s overall individual winner was U-32’s Riley Richards, who shot a 75 on the 18-hole course, one stroke ahead of Otter Valley’s Lucas Politano.
For Stowe, Chace Newhouse had the day’s best scorecard, shooting an 87. He was followed on the Stowe roster by Bo Graves (90), Luke Farley (94) and JP Marhefka (94).
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 19
Stowe 3, Harwood 1
The Raiders haven’t lost a game since the opening round of the playoffs last year, which they entered as a 10th seed with a 2-6 record, peaked at the right time and won the state championship.
The team (12-0-2) wrapped up its undefeated regular season on the road against Route 100 rival Harwood. Scoring for Stowe were Sarah Hailey, with two goals, and Lucy Genung with one. Stowe went goalie-by-committee with Anika Wagner registering two saves and Parker Reeves stopping four.
Oct. 16
Stowe 1, North Country 1
Stowe’s Lucia Lovell scored the first goal of the game in the first half and North Country’s Charli Kellaway scored midway through the second to send both teams home settling for a draw. Isabel Donza provided the helper for Lovell’s goal.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 15
North Country 4, Stowe 2
Gavin Rondeau scored twice in 20 seconds late in the game to give North Country to win in a game that saw Stowe up 2-1 at halftime.
Wiley Barnett provided the scoring for the Raiders, with feeds from Adrian Bryan and Hugo Jercinovic.
Cross country
Oct. 16
At Craftsbury
Saturday saw a 12-team field for the NVAC Mountain Division championships at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Harwood, St. Johnsbury and U-32 dominated the top of the charts for both boys and girls, with the Craftsbury boys earning a second-place spot.
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman paced all runners, finishing the boys’ 5k event in 16:29.8.
The Stowe boys finished right in the middle of the pack in sixth place. The Raiders were paced by Ethan Choularton who finished 25th in a time of 20:12.4
Other boys finishing for Stowe were Enzo Delena, 30th (20:41.1), Kenan Griffith, 34th (20:48.9), Samson Berlin, 41st (21:12.8), Calvin James, 54th (22:33.4) and Zach Lewis, 55th (22:39.5).
Lamoille Union star Maggie McGee won the girls’ race, finishing in 21:13.8.
Stowe didn’t have enough runners to qualify for team points, but four runners competed. Lydia Matson finished 33rd (25:18.2), followed by Rosalyn Trowbridge, 39th (26:32.7), Piper Flaherty, 56th (28:46.1) and Naomi Farley, 70th (32:28.2).
