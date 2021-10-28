The Stowe girls’ varsity soccer team is looking to repeat as Division 3 champion and everybody’s gunning for number one. The boys have an upward battle but nearly a decade of hardware in the trophy case from recent years. Here’s how the Raiders are looking as the postseason starts.
Girls’ soccer
Stowe’s Lady Raiders entered last year’s tournament near the bottom, as a 10-seed, and won it all. This year, the team starts at the top and will play at home the remainder of the post-season, save the Division 3 title game, if the squad can keep up its winning ways.
The team, with its 12-0-2 regular season record, gets things started against last-ranked Bellows Falls (1-13). The games were played Wednesday after press deadline.
On paper, the Stowe girls have an easier path to the final game, as the second- and third-ranked teams — Leland and Gray (12-2) and BFA-Fairfax (11-1-1) — will have to duke it out in their half of the bracket. After those two, the records drop precipitously, with Stowe’s highest-ranked potential opponent being Paine Mountain, coming in as a four-seed with a 9-5 record.
Then again, the Raiders came in last year with a 2-6 record, so they’ll surely be watching out for the dark horse, aka Stowe last year.
If Stowe won Wednesday, it moves on to a quarterfinal match against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 8 Enosburg and No. 9 Randolph.
Boys’ soccer
A soggy field Tuesday afternoon pushed the fourth-seeded Stowe boys’ opening round game against No. 13 Rice to Wednesday. The game was played after press deadline.
Stowe finished the regular season 9-3-2 and is seen as a sleeper to undefeated Milton and one loss-teams Harwood and Montpelier. But Stowe tends to punch above its weight. After all, it asked to play in Division 2 a few years ago after nearly a decade of dominance in D-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.