Seven athletes from Stowe High School and Lamoille Union High School have been named to the Division 3 All-State Football Team.

The seven play for the Fairfax-Lamoille cooperative football team, a joint effort by BFA Fairfax and Lamoille Union high schools. Cooperative agreements are cropping up all over Vermont to ensure that teams have enough players, and that student-athletes get a chance to play a sport they prefer.

Three Stowe players — seniors Ty Garon and Patrick Roling and junior Cam Anderson —made the all-state squads for Vermont’s smallest high school football division.

Four Lamoille Union players — seniors Gage Brown and Jon Post, junior William Mlcuch and sophomore Kenny Salls — also made the all-state squads for Division 3.

The seven all-stars from Lamoille and Stowe, and their fellow all-stars from Fairfax, helped guide Fairfax-Lamoille to the Division 3 championship game, where the team lost to Poultney. The team finished with a season record of 9-2.

Vermont’s all-state football squads are selected by a vote of the coaches in each respective division.

Lamoille’s Brown made the all-state squad on both sides of the ball, selected to the D-3 First Team as an offensive lineman and the D-3 Honorable Mention squad as a defensive lineman.

Stowe’s Roling also earned all-state nods playing both ways, named to the offensive Second Team as a lineman and to the defensive Second Team as a linebacker.

Garon and Anderson also made the all-state squads for both offense and defense; Garon made the Honorable Mention team as both a running back and a linebacker, while Anderson made the Honorable Mention teams playing as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Lamoille’s Salls also made the all-state teams teams as an offensive and defensive lineman; the sophomore was selected to the Honorable Mention squad on offense and the Second Team on defense.

Post and Mlcuch made the Honorable Mention all-star team on the defensive side of the ball. Post played line for the squad, teaming up with his fellow all-stars to give Fairfax-Lamoille a fearsome front in the trenches, while Mlcuch made the team as a defensive back.

The Fairfax athletes on the all-state squads include running back and defensive back Noah Brock, quarterback and defensive back Cam Meunier, running back and linebacker Jaxon Schaarschmidt and linebacker Quinn Meunier.

