On February 12, the Stowe High School girls’ and boys’ hockey teams hosted Pink the Rink to raise funds for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network. In the doubleheader, the girls faced Middlebury while the boys battled Burlington.
Both teams donned pink gear and decorated the rink to match the occasion.
For the girls, Stowe’s Isabel Donza struck ﬁrst, taking an early 1-0 lead. Play continued back and forth through much of the ﬁrst two periods. With five minutes remaining in the second period, at a score of 3-3, Middlebury went on a three-goal scoring run to put the Tigers up 6-3 going into the ﬁnal period.
Stowe fought back, with Donza’s fourth goal pulling the Raiders to within two. Stowe lost 6-4.
The Stowe boys played a strong game against a young Burlington team. They took an initial 2-0 lead, thanks to a pair of goals by Derek Baxter. Burlington scored but the Raiders responded immediately and never looked back, winning 7-1.
The Raiders had goals from six different players, and contributions from the whole line-up. Coach Jon Grace said, “I can’t say enough about our defense and backchecking, which has improved signiﬁcantly since the beginning of the season.”
While hockey may have been the main event, no one could overlook the importance of the cause behind the festivities. The Lamoille Area Cancer Network ﬁnancially supports local families who have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis.
Stowe players chose this organization because they recognized the importance of giving back to the immediate community. Through their fundraising efforts, the Stowe High School Hockey programs were able to donate $1,900 to the network thanks to the local businesses who donated, and the family, friends and community members who showed up to cheer and show their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.