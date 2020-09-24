Cyclists pedaled their ways up and over Smugglers' Notch and back again, over and over, Saturday as a way to bring recognition to the struggles Black people have in America.
The “Ride for Justice” was organized by the Lamoille Restorative Center in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in April.
Riders made as many circuits of the grueling route between Cambridge and Stowe as they could in six hours Saturday.
“We stand in solidarity with Black Americans and people of color and are committed to addressing the intersecting issues of race and economic, health and social justice,” says Restorative Center Executive Director Heather Hobart. “We have an obligation to step up and provide leadership in our community’s efforts to become a place where every citizen is fully valued, respected and treated with dignity.”
