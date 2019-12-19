As 2019 wraps up, local high school sports teams are just starting their winter sports seasons. The Stowe Reporter caught up with Adrien Melrose, the new coach of the cooperative boys ice hockey team fielded by Peoples Academy and Stowe High School, for a peek at the upcoming season.
Q: Record and postseason results last year?
A: 13-5-2 during the regular season. Ranked No. 3 in Division 1, the team lost to Rice in the quarterfinals.
Q: How was turnout this season? What’s the breakdown by class?
A: 19 players this year … we have a good mix of Stowe and PA kids. We are pretty balanced by class. We have six seniors who provide excellent leadership, and a number of freshmen who are good hockey players.
Q: How did the preseason go?
A: Preseason went well, every scrimmage was close. Unfortunately, we lost a couple kids to injuries. We are changing a few things system wise and there will be some growing pains early on.
Q: Results so far this season?
A: 1-1, a 5-1 win over Champlain Valley Union and a 4-3 loss to Spaulding.
Q: Returning players who should play big roles?
A: Atticus Eiden and Alex Tilgner are returning and should play big roles up front; they are the captains. Oli Paumgarten and Andrew McDermott are the assistant captains and should play a big role on defense.
Q: Promising newcomers?
A: Senior goalie Ethan Brown, a transfer from Rice, has been impressive in net. Freshman forward Woody Reichelt will grow this year and be a big part of the team the next few years. Fellow freshman Nate Nolan has impressed the coaches on defense. Sophomore goalie Connor Dunne has been out with an injury but he should challenge for crease time.
Q: What are some strengths of the team?
A: We have a veteran group of defensemen who should limit opponents’ chances. They can skate and play physical.
Q: Are there any areas you expect to see improvement?
A: On offense we are still learning a new system that will take time to learn. But once they master their assignments it will lead to more offense.
Q: Will the team be playing any one particular style?
A: We will play a defense-first system. Learning to stay back and pick our chances will take time.
Q: Key games on the schedule?
A: We play Rice at home Saturday; they eliminated us last year and will be a good test. After the holidays we play in the Middlebury Tournament, where we will get to play Lake Placid, a strong hockey community. After that we have an away game at BFA St. Albans, so it will be a busy three weeks.
Q: What are your expectations for the season?
A: We have the talent to compete with any team in the state. We just have to continue to improve every week and be our best at the end of the year.