The Waterbury Stowe Fish and Game Club, 5365 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury, continues to host Tuesday night skeet shoots.
New shooters are welcome to try the Olympic sport, challenging the shooter, using a shotgun, to break 25 airborne clay pigeons from fixed stations around a large semicircle.
Membership is not required for the skeet events, held 4 to 7:30-ish. A round of skeet costs $5. All are welcome.
Contact George Bambara with questions at 802-730-6084, or george.bambara@pallspera.com.
The following scores were posted in July:
- Andy La Rosa, 21, 22, 23, 23
- David Gilmore, 19, 21, 22
- Dean Economou, 21, 22, 20, 21, 20
- Dean Wheeler, 22, 21, 23, 21
- Doug Hill, 25, 24, 24, 22, 23, 25, 24, 25, 23, 23, 24
- Eric Young, 22, 22, 23, 24, 22, 22, 23
- George Bambara, 20, 20, 15
- Kelly Spear, 15, 17, 16, 17, 16, 20, 21
- Jeff Hacket, 19, 23
- Kurt Reichelt, 20, 19, 16, 18, 19, 20, 20
- Ron Wisdom, 24, 24, 24, 25, 23, 24, 23, 22, 23, 23
- Ron Wisdom, 25, 25, 24, 23, 24
- Silas Power, 21, 21, 25, 20, 20, 22, 20, 23, 21, 22
- Terry Spear, 18, 17, 22, 22, 23, 20, 21, 20, 21, 19, 22, 22
The club requires masks (though not while shooting), 6-foot social distancing, and uses an assigned “puller” to eliminate passing the remote, and the remote will be wiped down with disinfecting wipes when changing pullers.
Everyone on the property must have their own hand sanitizer.
