Mt. Mansfield Academy welcomes a contingent of new staff, coaches and faculty this fall.
Raphaele Arfeux-McKibben joins the faculty to teach foreign languages. A native French speaker, Arfeux-McKibben is also fluent in Italian and Spanish.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Mt. Mansfield Academy welcomes a contingent of new staff, coaches and faculty this fall.
Raphaele Arfeux-McKibben joins the faculty to teach foreign languages. A native French speaker, Arfeux-McKibben is also fluent in Italian and Spanish.
She has lived in England, France, Switzerland and Italy and is a certified nutrition health coach.
Seychelle Duckworth will teach biology, chemistry and AP environmental science. She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biotechnology from Marywood University, with experience in organic chemistry, environmental chemistry and chemical analysis.
Ben Blakely was promoted from director of operations to athletic director. He’ll oversee planning athletic calendars and supervising the development of coaching staff.
Since 2014, Blakely has served the academy in many capacities, including head coach, athletic scheduling, communications, customer relations, recruiting, chief of race and camp planning.
Andrew Kohn recently relocated to Stowe with his family from Columbus, Ohio to become director of marketing and communications. He joined Mt. Mansfield Academy in July and brings experience in government and non-profit communications, having most recently worked as the public affairs officer for Dublin, Ohio, a city of 50,000 residents.
He previously worked for county government, nonprofit organizations, the U.S. Congress and White House. He attended law school in Vermont
Kazunaga “Naga” Kusumi joins the staff as U14 head coach. He comes to Stowe from Stratton, where he was most recently the U14 coach.
A professional skier, Kusumi competed in the World Cup from 1989-1999 and in the 1992 Winter Olympics. He was the six-time consecutive national ski champion of Japan, 1988-1994, and currently holds the Japanese speed skiing record of 150.5 mph.
With over 20 years coaching experience, he was the Vermont Alpine Racing Association Junior Development Coach of the Year in 2016 and is currently chair of the Southern Vermont Council and Children’s Development committees for VARA.
Taylor Mikell is Mt. Mansfield Academy’s new U12 head coach. He’s been at the academy for 13 years and spent several seasons as its U14 coach, junior program coach, and as president of the Vermont Alpine Racing Association’s board of directors
Mikell is well-known in the ski racing community in Vermont for his focus on what is optimal for the long-term development of athletes.
Following eight seasons with the U12 program, Dustin Martin will become U10 head coach for the 2022-2023 season.
Emma Maiden brings her years of coaching experience to the academy as U14 coach. A former member of the St. Lawrence University Club ski team, she previously qualified for the Western Regional Championships as a U16 racer and has been a district champion in both slalom and giant slalom.
She was also U14 coach at Saskadena Six in South Pomfret.
Leyte McNealus joins the team from Vail Ski and Snowboard Club where she worked as a program coordinator and advancement associate. For the coming year, she’ll coach U16 team members.
She has coaching experience with the Bromley Outing Club in Peru, where she supported athletes’ technical and tactical skills, and the Burr and Barton Academy U14 program.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.