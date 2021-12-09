A special hockey tournament held earlier this year in honor of a man who loved the game and supported it at the local level netted a cool $4,000 for Stowe Youth Hockey.
Last week, representatives from the group Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena presented a check in that amount to the youth hockey league. According to Friends board member Leo Clark, the proceeds came from the first annual Don Post Memorial Tournament, held in September.
Post, who was killed in a glider crash in 2018, was long involved in both organizations, as well as Stowe youth in general — he sat on the Stowe School Board for more than two decades.
Jackson Arena was the storied open-air ice rink that was built in 1974 and torn down in 2013 to make way for the more modern — and much warmer — Stowe Arena.
The money raised from the tournament will go into Stowe Youth Hockey’s “Postie Legacy Fund,” a scholarship fund, now named after Post, that helps families who have kids who want to play but might not be able to afford it.
“This carries on a pledge that Don made, which is that no kid should have to worry about being able to play hockey,” Clark said. “The other purpose, honestly, is to keep his memory alive.”
According to Stowe Youth Hockey president Graham Mink — a youth hockey league alumni who got good enough to enjoy a professional career — the league’s membership is up, with about 100 kids skating regularly. About half of the kids in the league come from outside Stowe, further feeding the organization’s mission of making hockey accessible.
Coming up at the arena is an annual favorite at the arena, the Stowe High School alumni game. Held the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, the game features players from the high school’s successful program that’s been around since the mid-1990s. It’s a chance for the older generation to don their old sweaters — or try to fit into them — and lace up and face off against the more recent alums.
It’s also a fundraiser. The organizers ask for a $20 donation from all players, which all goes right into the Postie Legacy Fund.
