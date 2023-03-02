At the Vermont State Middle School Nordic Championships on Feb. 15 at U-32, 14 Stowe racers competed, and the boys finished in first place while the girls finished in second.
Stowe Middle School skier Luke Slesar, an eighth grader, finished first in multiple races as well as posting many top five finishes.
Gigi Graves, Leila Griffith, Caylee Marsan, Sierra Putman, Chris Graupe, Aiden Jewell, Travis Roy, Charlie Sterner, Henry Sterner and Soren Wilkens all finished in the top five in individual and relay races throughout the season.
“This group of young racers also continued its very strong sportsmanship by cheering for all of their teammates and also cheering on racers from other teams,” said parent coach Chessie Roy.
The team of 22 middle schoolers is coached by Ross Scatchard, assistant coach Hannah Blazejewski and parent coaches Deb Payne and Roy. Practices were held multiple days a week at Trapp Family Lodge.
The team competed in many races throughout central and northern Vermont.
