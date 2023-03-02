Stowe Middle School skiers

At the Vermont State Middle School Nordic Championships, from left, Travis Roy, Soren Wilkens, Sierra Putman, Gigi Graves, Reilly Lewton, Chris Graupe, Luke Slesar, Paul Slesar, Dean Roy, Caylee Marsan, Leila Griffith and Avery Mcconnell. Coach Ross Scatchard is in front. Charlie and Henry Sterner also raced at states but are missing from the photo.

 Courtesy photo

At the Vermont State Middle School Nordic Championships on Feb. 15 at U-32, 14 Stowe racers competed, and the boys finished in first place while the girls finished in second.

Stowe Middle School skier Luke Slesar, an eighth grader, finished first in multiple races as well as posting many top five finishes.

