Stowe Middle School cross country girls’ team won the state championship, while the Stowe boys’ team took third, Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Catamount Family Center in Williston.
The Stowe girls beat out 21 other teams from all over the state to take home the championship title and claim an undefeated season. The girls race featured 222 runners and Stowe had its fastest 10 runners through the finish line in the top 50.
The team was led by Lelia Griffith in 11th, Sedona Kaplan (14th), Malaise Sigler (18th), Brooke Hailey (25th), and Sierra Putnam, 27th, who completed the entire course with both shoes on this time.
Other top 50 finishers were Hattie Mitchell (28th), Iris Stacy (31st), Bella Annello (44th), Mia Bryan (48th) and Lydia Durand (49th).
The middle school boys’ team competed with 264 of the best runners in the state and ran their way to a third-place trophy.
Luke Slesar was the first Raider to enter the finish line in 8th place with a time of 11:48. Graeme Jostrand ran to a 9th place finish just three-tenths of a second behind his teammate. Rounding out the boys’ team were Matthew Doehla (15th), Travis Roy (46th), Noah Taylor (55th), Max Goldfine (61st), Pearson Mann (77th), Zach Peterman (78th), Nico DeLena (94th) and Daniel Donza (136th).
Coach Becky McGovern and assistant coach Alsicha Timmerman say it was one of the best seasons that Stowe Middle School cross country has ever had and said they look forward to many more years with these runners.
