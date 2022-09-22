Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum kicks off the return of its Red Bench Speaker Series with Vermonter Hillary Girardi, an acclaimed high mountain athlete who now lives in Chamonix, France, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m.
With French ski mountaineering partner Valentine Fabre, Girardi set the first women’s speed record for skiing the legendary high alpine route, Le Haute Route, between Chamonix and Zermatt, Switzerland in 2021. With no lifts allowed, they covered 26,000 feet of mountainous terrain and 66 miles of glaciers in just over 26 hours, a feat that takes the average skier five or six days.
In a casual back-and-forth interview format with moderator Peggy Shinn, Girardi will discuss how a kid growing up in St. Johnsbury and Middlebury College graduate ended up living in Chamonix and becoming a pre-eminent skyrunning champion.
A Q&A with the audience will follow. This in-person event should be of interest to skiers, runners and climbers.
Skyrunners practice a sport that pushes their limits where the earth meets the sky, running in mountains above 6,500 feet in altitude, with an incline over 30 percent and the difficulty of climbing is more than a certain grade. This month, she again set a record winning time for the prestigious Italian Trofeo Kima skyrunning race.
When not racing, she holds down a day job at the Research Center for Alpine Ecosystems in Chamonix, where she keeps getting after other mountain passions as a skier and alpine climber. She’s a sponsored Black Diamond equipment athlete.
Shinn is a senior contributor to teamusa.org and has covered seven Olympic Games. An award-winning writer, she has contributed to just about every North American ski magazine that’s been published in the last 25 years.
Her second book, “World Class: The Making of the U.S. Women’s Cross-Country Ski Team,” delved into how the current U.S. women’s cross-country ski team began finishing on the podium and is a look at what it can take to build an effective team. She lives in Rutland with her husband and a full quiver of skis.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests are invited to enjoy the exhibits and socialize. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. A $10 admission donation helps support the museum’s mission. Season passes are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.