Hillary Gerardi

Hillary Gerardi at the top during the Mt. Awagate Skyrace in Japan in 2019.

 Courtesy photo

Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum kicks off the return of its Red Bench Speaker Series with Vermonter Hillary Girardi, an acclaimed high mountain athlete who now lives in Chamonix, France, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m.

With French ski mountaineering partner Valentine Fabre, Girardi set the first women’s speed record for skiing the legendary high alpine route, Le Haute Route, between Chamonix and Zermatt, Switzerland in 2021. With no lifts allowed, they covered 26,000 feet of mountainous terrain and 66 miles of glaciers in just over 26 hours, a feat that takes the average skier five or six days.

