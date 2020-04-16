Three guards on the Stowe High School boys basketball team — Max McKenna, Roshawn Russell and Rashane Russell — have been named to Mountain League All-League teams.
The three seniors were also selected for the Divisions 3-4 North Team for the annual North-South Senior All-Star games, a showcase of the top graduating talent across Vermont’s four hoops divisions.
“All three deserve the all-star recognition,” Stowe coach John Decker said. “They worked their tails off to get where they are.”
The Mountain League all-star teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in the league; the North-South Senior All-Star teams are selected by a vote of the coaches across Divisions 3 and 4 and Divisions 1 and 2. The all-star showcases are typically held to wrap up the hoops season but were canceled this year by coronavirus epidemic.
McKenna, a four-year starter at point guard, was named to the Mountain League First Team. In his final season for Stowe, he averaged 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. McKenna was more of a scorer earlier in his career, but took on a different role this season as his teammates shouldered more of the scoring load.
With his shooting stroke off to start the year, “he had to figure out how else to fit in the offense to make it work,” Decker said.
“Once he did that, he started leading the team in assists and steals and that turned into points for him,” Decker said.
For his career, McKenna finished just 35 points shy of scoring 1,000 points. The senior also helped Stowe go on a late run to clinch the No. 8 seed in Division 3, earning the first home playoff game in over a decade.
Twin brothers Roshawn and Rashane Russell were both selected to the Mountain League Honorable Mention team. The pair had never played competitive basketball when they came to Stowe as freshmen and ended their careers as two of the top guards in Division 3 four years later.
“They had never picked up a basketball until they got to their freshman year of high school,” Decker said, but they took to the sport immediately.
“They’re they first ones in the gym and always the last ones to leave,” Decker said. “They worked so hard to accomplish what they’ve accomplished.”
Watching film from when the brothers began playing four years ago, and even seeing their improvement over the course of this season, proves to Decker how hard the twins worked.
“It was just incredible,” he said.
Both players improved, but he thinks Roshawn made the biggest jump of any player on the team from his junior to senior season. Roshawn averaged 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
“He was a threat from the arc to start the year but really learned to take it to the basket and finish strong this season,” Decker said.
Rashane was also an outside threat but chipped in all over the court, averaging nine points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal per game.
“He went from an outside threat last year to an all-around threat this year,” Decker said. “He crashed the boards when we needed him to and played really good defense down the stretch.”
Peoples Academy’s Joe Buonanno and Hazen’s Isaiah Baker were named the Capital League Co-Players of the Year and PA coach Scott Verzilli was named Coach of the Year. Joining Baker, Buonanno and McKenna on the Mountain League First Team were Winooski’s Trevon Bradley and Danville’s Ian Steele.
The Mountain League Second Team is made up of PA’s Charlie Veit, Fairfax’s Carl Bruso and Cam Meunier, Richford’s Nick Carswell and Danville’s Ethan Melen.
Joining the Russell twins on the Mountain League Honorable Mention squad were Hazen’s Carter Hill, Northfield’s Preston Lilly and Winooski’s Sharras McIver.