Stowe Swimmers finished in the top 10 in the U.S. Swimming National Championship 3,000-yard and 6,000-yard e-postal events.
In all, 441 swimmers competed around the country. Only 43 women completed both the grueling 3,000- and 6,000-yard swim events. Four of those were Stowe Swimmers.
The events were conducted in pools around the country and times were compared to establish overall placing. Swimmers competed at The Swimming Hole. Final results were announced Dec. 15.
Top honors in the 6,000-yard event went to Cynthia Needham, who placed second in the 70-74 age group in a time of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 12 seconds, and Charlotte Brynn, who placed second in the 50-54 age group, in a time of 1 hour, 22 minutes and 9 seconds.
Stowe Masters Swimmers train at The Swimming Hole. Charlotte Brynn is head coach and assistant coaches are Karun Scherer and Nick Oliveri.
Full results:
• Cynthia Needham, age 70-75, second in 6,000 meters, 2:10; eighth in 3,000 yards, 1:01.
• Paula Yankauskas, age 65-69, fourth in 6,000 meters, 1:44; sixth in 3,000 yards, 52:50.
• Margaret Haskins, age 60-64, sixth in 6,000 yards, 1:35; ninth in 3,000 yards, 47:03.
• Charlotte Brynn, age 50-54, second in 6,000 yards, 1:22; fourth in 3,000 yards, 39:29.