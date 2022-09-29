Sports fans and talk radio often debate the best rivalries in sports. Yankees versus Red Sox, Canadiens versus Maple Leafs, Celtics versus Lakers … the list goes on and on. Local rugby fans don’t have to look far to find a rivalry that shares the same intensity, just on a slightly smaller scale.
Since the early 1970s Mad River-Stowe and Burlington have often competed on the field and for recruits since the teams are within an hour’s drive of each other. For years Burlington dominated the rivalry, recruiting a big squad in a community with a larger population pool. But those days seem to have come to an end.
Over the past 20 years Mad River-Stowe has steadily gained momentum, drawing up to 40 percent of its membership from Chittenden County and now competing in the same division as its more urban counterpart.
Saturday saw the third tie-breaking match for the 2022 season series between the two clubs and it did not disappoint. The boys from Stowe jumped to a lead in the first half, scoring quickly and scoring often.
Tries from Epeli Mara of Elmore and backs captain Logan Ordway of Hinesburg, along with successful kicks from Ethan “Woody” Ordway, lifted Mad River-Stowe to a 17-3 lead going into the halftime huddle.
Across the pitch, Burlington regrouped and came into the second half with renewed focus and determination. Just a minute into the half the team scored a try and followed it up with a successful penalty kick five minutes later.
Burlington’s scoring barrage continued, and with just five minutes left in the match it had a 21-17 lead over Mad River-Stowe.
Tired as they were, the Stowe players didn’t hang their heads, instead kicking off deep into opposition territory and chasing the ball down, pressuring Burlington into a costly mistake. They took full advantage and scored a try and a conversion to take a 24-21 lead with just two minutes to go.
As Burlington kicked off, its frustration took a nasty turn with one of its players making a dangerous and illegal hit, cutting the legs of Mad River-Stowe’s D-Wayne Wheeler of Morristown as he was in the air catching the ball.
The teams came together in a scuffle, but the boys from Stowe stayed focused and kept their wits about them, instead letting the league handle the discipline of the Burlington player. The final minute saw both teams gain possession of the ball only to lose it in some intense play, until finally the Stowe team kicked the ball into touch and the final whistle sounded.
Catch the local boys, now 3-0 on the season, in action over the next two Saturdays on their home pitch, the polo field off West Hill Road. They play Springfield, Mass., Oct. 2, and Cape Cod on Oct. 9. Both matches begin at 1 p.m.
