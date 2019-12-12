The Stowe Swimmers had a great weekend at the Upper Valley Aquatics Center in White River Junction, placing in the top 20 in 58 events, top 10 in 35 events, top five in 18 events, and three first places.
With 60 to 70 kids racing, a top-20 finish was a feat.
The 19 Stowe Swimmers competed in 105 events during the three-day competition, and 63 resulted in personal-best times — nine by Rudd Day, six by Oliver Branch, five each for Owen Branch, Justin Diamond and Allegra Muller, and four each for Ainsley Dall, Tess Day and George Thompson.
Rudd Day won two events and had 10 top-10 finishes. Tess Day had a first place and 10 top-10 finishes. Justin Diamond had 11 top-10 finishes. Ainsley Dall had nine top-20s and one top-10.
The competitors also broke multiple Stowe Swimmer club records — Rudd Day in the male 13-14 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, and Justin Diamond in the male 15-18 200 freestyle, 1,000 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 butterfly.
The Swimmers race again at the GMA Winter Knights at St. Michael’s College Jan. 3-5.