Numerous Lamoille County hoopsters have been awarded post-season honors by the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association, including a Peoples Academy senior who ended her career in the thousand-point club and led some of the best 12th graders in the state during an all-star game over the weekend
PA’s Shelby Wells played in the return of the annual North-South Senior All-Star Classic, held Saturday at Champlain Valley Union High School. The Classic featured all-day play for girls and boys, combining the best 12th graders from Divisions I/II and III/IV.
The South prevailed 53-51 in the girls D-III/IV game, but Wells kept the North in it the whole time, dropping four three-pointers on the way to a game-leading 24 points.
Wells was also one of seven seniors — boys and girls, all divisions — to end their high school careers with more than 1,000 points. Wells’ final tally: 1,129 points.
Sawyer Ramey, the standout guard who led his Fair Haven Slaters to the Division II semifinals, was the highest scorer of the bunch, with 1,348 points. He was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year.
In other girls’ basketball post-season honors, Wells was named to the Capital League’s first team. Joining her from the Capital League was Lamoille sophomore Evie Pirie, who was named as an honorable mention.
Pirie was also named to the D-I/II “Dream Dozen” team, which honors the top players in grades 9-11. Her Lancer teammate, Emily Hutchins, was named to the North Senior All-Star team, which honors the state’s 30 best seniors.
Other senior all-stars include Wells and her teammate Emma Courtemanche and Stowe’s leading scorer, Parker Reeves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.