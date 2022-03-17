Several local racers were among the nation’s top qualifying alpine skiers who competed at the U18 Alpine National Championships in Vail last week.
Competing in the competition, hosted by the Vail Ski & Snowboard Club, were Maximilien Hoder of Stowe, Evan Gramas of Morrisville, James Rosenbloom of Stowe, Kyle Robin (Burke Mountain Academy) and Mount Mansfield Academy’s John Kerbaugh of Williston.
The U18 championship is a unique opportunity for high-level U18 alpine athletes to compete in four different disciplines and showcase their skills on a national stage.
The competition, which was held March 4-7 for the first time in five years, consisted of downhill, super G, giant slalom and slalom.
With just 20 athletes selected from each region — East, Rocky Mountain/Central and West — the event offers a week of competition for the best U18 racers across the country who represent the next generation of alpine World Cup and Olympic hopefuls in the U.S.
