Fifteenth-ranked Lake Region pulled off the upset, on Oct. 27, upending No. 2 Stowe 1-0, in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The loss ends Stowe’s run of eight straight titles — the Raiders won seven straight Division-3 crowns beginning in 2012 before moving up to Division 2 last season, winning that state title with an undefeated record.
Stowe coach Shane Bufano knew going into the contest on Tuesday that Lake Region would be a tough test, despite that team not having a win so far on the season. The two teams had squared off near the end of the regular season, when Stowe eked out its own 1-0 win.
“Lake Region is much better than a 15-seed, I give them all the credit,” Bufano said.
Still, Stowe had its chances early to get on the scoreboard on Tuesday. A handful of breakaways by the Raiders came up empty, and Lake Region keeper Connor Ulrich made some timely saves to keep the Raiders off the board.
“We had our chances early, and for whatever reason it just didn’t happen,” Bufano said.
That allowed Lake Region to hang around, which made them all the more dangerous. Lake Region is a veteran squad, and “the longer they felt like they were in the game, the stronger they were going to get,” Bufano said.
After a scoreless first half Lake Region finally broke through with 22 minutes left in the second half.
A handball called on Stowe after a deflection earned Lake Region a penalty kick, and Peter Gyurkovics beat Stowe goalie Isaiah Schaeffer-Geiger for the only score of the contest.
Schaeffer-Geiger finished with three saves; Ulrich had 12 for Lake Region.
After the goal Lake Region pulled back on defense, packing its end of the field to thwart any offensive push by Stowe as the Raiders fought to equalize and force overtime.
“Once they got that lead they were packing into the box, playing everything through and out, and we just weren’t getting the bounces,” Bufano said.
Despite another strong regular season, the 2020 version of Stowe is a young squad that starts a plethora of underclassmen. While a loss is never good, Bufano thinks the game against Lake Region will leave those younger players hungry going into next year and set the Raiders up for a return to success in the next few seasons.
“I think it will help the team get stronger,” he said.
Stowe finishes the season with a record of 8-2. Before Tuesday, the Raiders last lost a playoff game in 2011, when they fell in the opening round of the D-3 playoffs. Between that game and the loss on Tuesday the Raiders had emerged the victor in 31 straight postseason games.
