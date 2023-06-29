Stowe Country Club hosted 112 golfers last weekend competing in seven flights for the 56th annual Kirkwood Memorial Golf Tournament.
The event honors Joe Kirkwood, the first golf professional at the club who began the event in 1968, and the tournament draws players from across the country.
Tournament winners were Mike Rozzi and Tim Davidson from the Burlington County Club. They also won in 2015. Rozzi has held the trophy several times over the years, following in his father’s footsteps after caddying several years for him in early Kirkwood tournaments.
The Kirkwood brothers, Paul and Steve, played in the third flight and were defeated by the Schaaf brothers. Paul aced the fourth hole, earning a skin and the flag.
John Manley aced the 10th hole to win a two-year lease on a Ford F-150 from Lamoille Valley Ford.
Scot Baraw organizes the event with support of the Baraw family members and Del Lemond. The eldest Baraw, Stu, has played in all 56 tournaments.
The maintenance staff, led by Kevin Komer and Scott Ingersoll, had the course in terrific conditions — fast and smooth greens and best bunkers ever. The food and beverage staff overfed the players each day with great service and an interesting mix of menus — Vermont barbecue and Mexican delights.
Results
- Championship: Mike Rozzi and Tim Davidson over M. Bacsardi and D. Ferrara
- 1st flight: J. Heaslip and R. Weigand over C. Bond and C. Noyes
- 2nd flight: S. Bond and A. Miller over N. Freder and M. Severance
- 3rd flight: R. Callahan and C. Callahan over T. Schaff and B. Schaaf
- 4th flight: Bruce Emerson and S. Goodell over Rusty Newhouse and Art Shinners
- 5th flight: B. Olsen and Michael Roche over P. Asch and W. Wheeler
- 6th Flight: Jim Diefenbach and Jim Winsman over Chris Altadonna and Lynn Altadonna
