John Kerbaugh, a sophomore at Mt. Mansfield Academy in Stowe, won U.S. National Junior Championships men’s giant slalom March 6 in Vail by 0.81 seconds.
Kerbaugh told Ski Racing: “My biggest challenge was the altitude, and the long courses. The giant slalom was the longest I’ve raced, with the race time being over 1:20.00 per run.
I raced the first run with one pole after nearly crashing through the 10th gate.”
Kerbaugh, a slalom and giant slalom specialist, placed 11th in the slalom.
Besides Kerbaugh, three other Mt. Mansfield Academy skiers competed at the Nationals including Maggie Carluccio, Maximilien Hoder and James Rosenbloom.
Carluccio skied to a ninth-place finish in super G, and 10th and 13th place finishes in the downhill events.
This was the first national competition for this group of top 16- and 17-year-olds athletes as the pandemic has canceled national competitions since 2020.
National Junior Championships are typically held annually and alternate between West, Rocky Central and East Coast mountains and qualifying is based on race results.
