John Kerbaugh, a sophomore at Mt. Mansfield Academy in Stowe, was awarded the Golden Ski Award.
This award is presented each season by the New England Ski Museum to top junior male and female skiers in the East. The award has been given since 1969, the year after the modern World Cup circuit started. Past recipients have included notables in the ski racing community such as Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Mikaela Shiffrin.
The Golden Ski Award is the oldest honor given to junior alpine ski racers, said Jim Gregory of the New England Ski Museum’s Golden Ski Award committee.
“The award is a capstone to an amazing season for John,” said Igor Vanovac, executive director of the Mansfield Ski Academy.
At 16, in his first year of FIS racing as an U18 competitor, Kerbaugh started the season strong. At early regional slalom events at Sunday River, he sliced through the field and moved up about 100 spots each day. A few weeks later, still starting at the back of the pack, he managed a top-10 finish in an Eastern Cup giant slalom, and he grabbed his first FIS win just a few days later.
By the end of December, he was ranked second in the world for his age in giant slalom. He continued to progress throughout the year scoring NorAm points in alpine combined and finishing just outside the top-30 in NorAm slaloms on back-to-back days.
In March, Kerbaugh became a national champion for the first time at the U18 National Championships in Vail, winning both runs of the giant slalom and taking the overall title by nearly one second. He ended the year ranked third in the world for his age in giant slalom and 12th in slalom.
“We love Johnny and without his drive and determination this would not have been possible. It is a joy to support a young man like John,” said Ben Blakely, director of operations.
