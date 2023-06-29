Mt. Mansfield Academy senior John Kerbaugh has been nominated to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard D Team. Kerbaugh will continue to attend Mt. Mansfield Academy during the 2024 season while he travels and competes with the U.S. team. A native of Williston, John has been a student-athlete at the academy since the second quarter of his ninth-grade year. He is a full-time boarding student.
His 2023 season highlights include a U18 Junior National Championships third place finish in the giant slalom, five overall podium finishes and 17 U18 podium finishes.
