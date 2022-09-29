Don Post Memorial Co-Ed Hockey Tournament
Courtesy photo by Mariah Hewines on Unsplash

Signups for the Don Post Memorial Co-Ed Hockey Tournament are due Friday, Oct. 7.

Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena are holding their second annual memorial tourney, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Stowe Arena. The tournament, for players 18 and over, both honors the memory of longtime hockey supporter Don Post and raises money for Stowe Youth Hockey’s scholarship fund and other Stowe Arena programs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.