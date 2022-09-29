Signups for the Don Post Memorial Co-Ed Hockey Tournament are due Friday, Oct. 7.
Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena are holding their second annual memorial tourney, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Stowe Arena. The tournament, for players 18 and over, both honors the memory of longtime hockey supporter Don Post and raises money for Stowe Youth Hockey’s scholarship fund and other Stowe Arena programs.
The plan is to field eight teams of 13 players and one goalie. Each team will play one game in the morning and one in the afternoon. Team assignments will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The cost to play is $75 but goalies play for free.
Teams will be formed using a blind draw by player level, like the Hyde Cup, and players will be contacted via email to receive team assignment and game times. Games will consist of two 25-minute running time periods. Players will be permitted to score one goal per period. No slap shots and no checking of any kind. However, in honor of Post, hanging by the blue line will be encouraged.
All donations made to the Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena are tax deductible.
Contact Stowe Parks and Recreation Department at 802-253-6138 for help with the registration process.
