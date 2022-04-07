Hyde Cup champs!

Team Kelly-Can was the 2022 Hyde Cup Champion.
For over 20 years, Stowe’s Hyde Cup has brought community members together to demonstrate their hockey skills — or lack thereof — for fun and competitive adult co-ed hockey.
The unique format ensures a good time for women and men of all skill levels.
This year’s cup was led by commissioner Evan Carty and his team of volunteers, as well as Tony Whitaker and his team of Stowe Arena staff.
