It takes dedication for a skier to get 60 days on the mountain in one season, and it takes devotion to get 100. But a Stowe man managed to get first chair 101 times this winter — and that’s nuts.
If there was an award for ski bum of the year, the obvious winner would be Thadeus Davis. He spends his nights working as a bar-back at Doc Ponds, works at Stowe Mountain Resort during the winter for a free pass and does private outdoor guiding during the summer and winter for his company Let’s Get Outdoors.
But, as soon as there was snow on Mansfield and the lifts at Stowe Mountain Resort were spinning, you could find Davis at the base in a camp chair, drinking his coffee and waiting for the lift to take him to the top.
He set a goal to get first chair 100 times this season, and he met it March 11, four days before the shut down for the season.
“It’s just a routine. After you do it for a couple of weeks, it’s just what life is like,” Davis said.
The year before, he managed to get 100 days on the ski area.
It helps that he lives just six minutes from the mountain.
“Last year, I really wanted to see how many days I could get,” he said. Once he hit 100, he thought of a way to top that achievement — be the first person to the top at least 100 times.
“It’s just silly goals, I call it a negative intelligence test,” Davis said. There was no hidden motivation; he just wanted to do it.
“When I was texting my friend, she said there was no way I could do this,” he said. “I just thought it would be ridiculous. It's not that difficult to do if you don’t work too much and skip a lot of sleep.”
For the last two years, Davis tried to get the first chair of the season and was beaten by the same four people. This year, he showed up at 4:30 a.m., two and a half hours before the lift started loading.
“It was basically the same lineup except for the guy I bumped. He was pretty bummed. I think he said he’s had first chair for over a decade,” Davis said.
After that, it was a matter of getting there an hour before opening. He made a ritual of it, setting up his chair and anticipating that run on untouched snow. While waiting, he would post a picture on social media and give a brief report on conditions. That would help his fellow skiers decide whether the trip up was worth it, but Davis enjoyed the ride regardless.
“If you show up first thing, you’re probably going to get the best run possible. So snow days, you’ve got to be there early,” he said.
He gave a shoutout to the groomers at Stowe, saying that even when the mountain froze overnight, their work made each day fun to ski.
“The crap days, it’s not very inspiring to show up early, but you get the best conditions,” Davis said. “If it’s a powder day or not, it doesn’t matter.
He made the best of each visit, averaging 10 runs each day.
He wasn’t always such an avid skier. He didn’t start skiing until 2011, after breaking his leg snowboarding almost a decade earlier.
“When I first started skiing, I was really timid because of the broken leg,” he said. “The first year I skied three days, then six days and 12 days.” And it snowballed from there.
“I’ve been working in ski shops since the day I moved here, and living in a ski town, it gradually started to grow on me,” Davis said.
The season wasn’t all glorious. Davis said his knee was in bad shape for almost half the days he was on the hill.
“Because I was going out so much, there was a lot of potential for injury,” he said. Early in the season, he fell on one of his ski poles so hard it bent in half, so he ditched those. And in February, his knee banged into a tree when he was skiing in the glades. “And just to make sure my knee was not good, I took another run,” he said.
But he kept going, still showing up early in the morning and getting his runs in. He took it easy and stuck to the groomed trails, still having a good time.
“Aside from not doing as much woods as I’d like to, I started doing a lot of things I didn’t really do before,” Davis said. “Sure, it held me back, but my skiing still progressed.”
Now that the season’s over, he’s happy to be able to sleep in. And, as for next season, is he looking at another major achievement?
“A lot of people are asking me what I’m going to do next year and I say I really don’t know. We’ll see.”