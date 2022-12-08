The Stowe Winter Carnival Hockey tournament returns to the Stowe Arena from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 9-11 with 15 teams and more than 500 visitors from around New England.
The tournament is the largest fundraising event of the year for Stowe Youth Hockey. All proceeds support player scholarships, ice time, coaching seminars, equipment and tournament fees.
“No player or family should ever feel deterred by the cost of hockey gear or registration,” said tournament director Andrew Kneale.
Worth noting is that Kneale likely played in the first Winter Carnival youth hockey tournament when he was on the Mites team. In addition, this year Stowe Youth Hockey added a 12U/14U girls’ team, which contributed to additional ice costs. With three 10U teams, including a dedicated 10U girls’ team, that also means more goalies, goalie gear and goalie-specific coaching.
An annual tradition for more than 30 years, this year 18 teams, including three Stowe teams, will compete all weekend long for trophies and medals in both games and skills competitions. This sold-out tournament takes place at Stowe Arena and, new for the 2022 seasons, games will also be played nearby at The Ice Center in Waterbury.
Games start Friday morning and continue throughout the weekend with championship games played in Stowe on Sunday starting at noon.
The weekend also features a silent auction with a multitude of great goods, gift baskets and gift certificates from a multitude of local vendors.The silent auction is in the community room at Stowe Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.