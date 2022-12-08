The Stowe Winter Carnival Hockey tournament returns to the Stowe Arena from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 9-11 with 15 teams and more than 500 visitors from around New England.

The tournament is the largest fundraising event of the year for Stowe Youth Hockey. All proceeds support player scholarships, ice time, coaching seminars, equipment and tournament fees.

