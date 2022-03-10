The PA/Stowe boys’ hockey team, the last local varsity team still standing in the high school winter sports season, fell 4-3 to a patient Milton team that won by tenaciously chipping away at a large Raiders lead.
In a Division 2 semifinal game played March 5 in Highgate, arguably known to most Vermonters as the last town before the Canadian border, the seventh-seeded PA/Stowe team broke open a scoreless game on a goal by Woody Reichelt with half a minute on the clock in the first period.
No. 3 Milton watched its fortunes dim further in the second period, as Aaron Lepikko scored about as many seconds into the frame as Reichelt did ending the first one. Three minutes later, Adrian Bryan gave Stowe its third straight goal.
It was the last one the Raiders would score in the 2021-22 season.
With time winding down in the second period, Milton’s Caleb Barnier scored on a breakaway to begin the Yellowjackets’ comeback. A minute later, Owen Severy notched another, ending the third period 3-2, Raiders.
It was all Severy after that, offense-wise. He scored twice in the third period — tying it up six minutes in and sending home the game winner with 90 seconds left to play.
“Milton works extremely hard,” Raiders coach Jon Grace said. “They played the long game by getting the puck deep in the zone and tiring our defense out. We ran out of gas which allowed them to capitalize on a few shorthanded bounces late in the 2nd.”
Grace said goalie Liam Newhouse, who turned away 28 shots, “was under fire all night” but played an “exceptional” game.
“I am extremely proud of our team. We have come a long way from the start of the season,” Grace said. “By the end of the season, we were a team no one wanted to play, which is a testament to our players’ work ethic and buy-in to what we are trying to do. We had a good run. Unfortunately, only one team gets to end the season with a victory.”
To make it to the semis, the Raiders had to get by the other Raiders, which they did, besting second-ranked U-32 in the quarterfinal round, 5-4.
PA/Stowe ends the season 10-8-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.