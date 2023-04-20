Green Mountain Academy goes to Nationals

Twenty-one athletes from Green Mountain Academy, a non-profit snowboard and freeski training club in Stowe, went to the USASA National Championships at Copper Mountain, Colo., this month.
They represented the Northern Vermont Series in slopestyle, rail jam, halfpipe, boardercross and skiercross, giant slalom and slalom, and a few of them podiumed.
