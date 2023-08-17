The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum has announced its hall of fame roster for 2023.
The induction ceremony, reception and fundraiser will be held at Killington Resort’s K-1 Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5-8 p.m.
This year’s class of inductees include Howard Buxton, a leader in the evolution of biathlon; John Egan, an extreme skier and mentor many; Diane and Tim Mueller, owners of Okemo Mountain Resort; and Suzanne (Suzi) Rueck, snowboarder and founder of Stratton’s Green Mountain Series.
This year’s Paul Robbins Award is being given to Waterbury author and journalist David Goodman, and First Tracks Award is being awarded to Tara Geraghty-Moats.
Howard Buxton
Vermont native Howard Buxton began his lifelong career in the Vermont Army National Guard in 1950, and in 1973 was tasked with moving the U.S. Army biathlon training facility from Alaska to Vermont.
He led the evolution of a small Army sport to an independent organization with its own governing body, the U.S. Biathlon Association and served as its first president.
He served as the chief of competition for biathlon at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics and went on to be involved in five more Olympic Winter Games through 1998.
Buxton died in 2016 at 86, and was a dedicated member of his Richmond, where he served as town moderator for 40 years.
John Egan
Longtime Mad River Valley resident and renowned Sugarbush ambassador, John Egan’s love for skiing began at a young age. He quickly honed his skills on
the slopes and developed a deep passion for exploring the mountains.
Egan cut his teeth on the U.S. Pro Tour, Mogul Tour, and at the U.S. Snowboarding Championships. In the early 1980s, he emerged as a prominent extreme skiing figure, captivating audiences with his daring descents of treacherous mountain terrain.
He fearlessly tackled steep couloirs, jagged cliffs and deep powder, pushing the boundaries of what was considered possible in the sport. As one of the original members of the North Face Extreme Team, he is recognized around the world as a pioneer of extreme sports.
He played a pivotal role in popularizing extreme skiing through his involvement in producing and starring in ski films, where he showcased his skills in breathtaking locations around the world. He appeared in 17 Warren Miller movies between 1979 and 2020. Egan also hosted promotions and worked as a stunt man for seven years in the general film and broadcast industry.
Egan was affiliated closely with Sugarbush Resort for 44 years.
Through his work, he has inspired countless individuals to embrace the spirit of adventuring and exploring.
Diane and Tim Mueller
Diane and Tim Mueller made significant contributions to the world of skiing and snowboarding. Together, they have played instrumental roles in the development and success of Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow.
The couple purchased Okemo Mountain Resort in 1982 and under their leadership, the resort experienced tremendous growth and became known for its exceptional snowmaking, grooming, topnotch amenities and warm, welcoming atmosphere.
Diane spearheaded initiatives to enhance guest experiences while Tim played a pivotal role in expanding the resort’s trail network and terrain parks, ensuring a range of options for skiers and riders of all abilities.
Together they invested more than $100 million and added more than 70 new trails, one of the most extensive snowmaking systems in the East, three base villages and an 18-hole golf course.
They implemented numerous initiatives to minimize the Okemo’s ecological impact, including energy-efficient snowmaking, recycling programs and conservation efforts.
Suzanne Rueck
Suzi Rueck developed a love for skiing at a very young age. She quickly honed her abilities and began competing in various ski disciplines, including slalom and giant slalom. In 1981, she was introduced to the new sport of snowboarding by Mark Heingartner, who was already competing on a national level. At the time, snowboarding wasn’t allowed anywhere in Vermont, and she would hike up Bromley and Stratton at night to have fun.
In 1986 Rueck won her first U.S. Open Snowboarding title in slalom and took second in giant slalom. She immediately was signed as a Burton Snowboard team rider and for many years traveled the world competing and promoting the sport as a sponsored rider.
Rueck was selected as one of 15 people to help write the first educational manual on how to teach snowboarding for Professional Ski Instructors of America to be used by every resort that was open to snowboarding. Shortly after, Stratton Mountain asked Rueck to integrate the Burton snowboard program into the Stratton Ski School.
In 1989, Rueck created a snowboard school, where she developed a snowboard racing and freestyle program for Stratton called the Allegro Snowboard Group. Through this program Rueck coached a generation of professional snowboarders, including Olympic gold medalist Ross Powers and Olympian Tricia Byrnes.
She founded and owned the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Association, which owned and operated the Green Mountain Race Series, Tri State Series, Mid Atlantic Series and Colorado State Series.
David Goodman
David Goodman is an award-winning journalist and the author of what is widely known as “the bible of Northeastern backcountry skiing.” With his deep passion for skiing, love of history and his gift for storytelling, Goodman has inspired countless skiers to make their own tracks in the winter wilderness.
His ski journalism career began in 1987 when he received an unexpected call from the Appalachian Mountain Club asking him to write the first guidebook about backcountry skiing in New England. A history major at Harvard, Goodman combined his interest in origin stories with his journalist’s instinct to interview the pioneers of skiing in New England.
He unearthed maps of the East’s original ski trails cut in the 1930s by the CCC, sought out the trailblazers, then embarked on a pilgrimage in search of these elusive trails. He found that many of the trails were being discreetly maintained by local skiers and were beloved powder stashes. He shared his discoveries in his 1989 historical guidebook, “Classic Backcountry Skiing,” and he has updated these guidebooks, now titled “Best Backcountry Skiing in the Northeast,” every decade since.
Goodman’s books helped ignite a revival of interest in backcountry skiing and inspired a community-based ski movement in the Northeast. Volunteers have come together to cut backcountry ski trails for the first time in a century.
Through his writing and reporting, he has taken many others with him on his journeys from Vermont to Africa. He is the author of over a dozen books, including four New York Times bestsellers. He writes for the New York Times about skiing, weaving in issues such as climate change, social justice and community revitalization.
He has been a contributing editor for Ski, Powder and Backcountry magazines, and his articles have also appeared in Outside, Mother Jones, Boston Globe and other local and national publications. Since 2013, he has hosted a weekly public affairs podcast and radio program, The Vermont Conversation.
Tara Geraghty-Moats
This year the First Tracks Award is being awarded to Tara Geraghty-Moats in memory of Ian Graddock. This award honors a young Vermonter, under 35, who is contributing to, and enriching skiing or snowboarding in Vermont and beyond. Awardees serve to provide models for future generations to emulate.
After spending much of her life training and advocating for the inclusion of women in sport, in 2021 at 28, Geraghty-Moats of West Fairlee won her first World Cup globe and the inaugural women’s World Cup Nordic combined.
She landed a spot on the World Championship Team for jumping when she was 21. In 2019, besides winning the Nordic Combined Continental Cup in 2019, Geraghty-Moats became the European Marathon Skiing Champion and was named to the World Cup Ski Jumping Team.
Tara recently joined the U.S. Biathlon Team and trains with the U.S. National Guard, where she completed basic training in 2023. She currently lives in an off-the-grid cabin in Albany, and trains in Craftsbury.
More at vtsmm.org.
