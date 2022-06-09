The Stowe U11 girls’ lacrosse team concluded its season on Sunday with an exclamation point, beating Shelburne 13-9 and Essex 11-3.
This team of athletes — some have referred to it as “The Death Star” — finished the season with an 8-1 record, racking up 130 highlight reel goals along the way. The only loss came in the first game against Barre, 8-6.
The squad of 25 defeated Mad River, Shelburne (twice), Mount Abraham-Vergennes, Essex, Burlington, Williston and Colchester.
The team featured leadership from 12 fourth graders and massive contributions from 13 third graders. The team was coached and led by Porter Thorndike, Kim Leslie, Will Widen, Gabi Silva and youth assistants Ruby Blais, Iris Stacy and Riley Frame.
The diligent distribution of popsicles after every practice from parents didn’t hurt either.
