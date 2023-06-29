The Stowe Youth Lacrosse girls 5/6 team capped its season with a record of 7-2-1, and is best characterized by its depth, speed and passing ability, and also its class and integrity on and off the field.
The team is made up of 29 fifth and sixth graders and coached by Mike Rapoport, Katie Marvin, Porter Thorndike and Kate Roberge. Assistant coaches are Piper Felsted, Emma Yardley, Olive Bettencourt, Maggie King, Willa Walton, Grace Marvin and Caroline O’Reilly.
Team members included Coco Allen, Olive Annello, Maisey Bremer, Kirra Budd, Olivia Challenger, Addison Green, Charlotte Grugan, Berkeley Heffner, Sienna Hergenrother, Ella Jensen, Audrey Johnson, Reilly Lewton, Lucy Marvin, Solden Moffatt, Sienna Moloff, Teagan Ogden, Johanna Parke, Madilyn Rapoport, Josephine Rapoport, Elle Robin, Molly Schulze, Madison Shaw, Lillie Smith, Eloise Spranger, Grace Strazzulla, Cammy Thorndike, Lulu Viilu, Gabi Viilu and Lina Wisse-Dietrich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.