Girls finish lacrosse

The Stowe Youth Lacrosse girls 5/6 team capped its season with a record of 7-2-1.

 

The Stowe Youth Lacrosse girls 5/6 team capped its season with a record of 7-2-1, and is best characterized by its depth, speed and passing ability, and also its class and integrity on and off the field.

The team is made up of 29 fifth and sixth graders and coached by Mike Rapoport, Katie Marvin, Porter Thorndike and Kate Roberge. Assistant coaches are Piper Felsted, Emma Yardley, Olive Bettencourt, Maggie King, Willa Walton, Grace Marvin and Caroline O’Reilly.

