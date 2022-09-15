Four Mt. Mansfield Academy four students have been chosen for the 2023 VARA Team — Katie Quinn, Christina Winchell and John Underwood, all of Stowe, and John Kerbaugh of Williston.

Underwood recently joined the Mansfield Academy team along with his older brother. “He fits right in to this tight-knit community with his determination, joyful attitude and passion for the sport of ski racing, commonality shared with all the students at academy,” according to a press release.

