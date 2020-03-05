Girls basketball
No. 5 Oxbow 52, No. 12 Stowe 35
March 3
Stowe’s Abby Lehmann poured in 23 points, but it wasn’t enough as the 12th-ranked Raiders fell to No. 5 Oxbow in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.
Oxbow opened a 12-point lead by halftime and Stowe could never catch up.
“We had some opportunities to come back in the second half, like we’ve done in so many games this last stretch of the season,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said. “We couldn’t narrow that gap in the second half.”
She was proud of how her team hung in there, though, shutting down Oxbow’s 3-point shooters and forcing the home team to settle for shots closer to the rim.
“But when Oxbow got inside, they did a good job finishing at the rim,” Falcone said. “Abby kept us close with some beautiful drives to score or get to the line.”
Lehmann led all scorers in the contest and Rachel Cunningham added nine points.
Oxbow got 15 points from Melanie Neil and 10 from Alexa Kosakowski.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Falcone said. “They played some great basketball this last stretch of the season and I think they really proved to themselves that they can play with anyone.”
Oxbow, 16-5, moved on to the D-3 quarterfinals, where it will face either No. 4 Peoples Academy or No. 13 Leland & Gray on Friday.
Stowe finishes the season 7-13.
Stowe 55, Northfield 21
Feb. 27
Up only 19-16 at halftime, Stowe blew the game open in the second half and posted a good win on Senior Night.
“Northfield was doing a good job moving the ball against our zone and hitting their shots,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said. “But in the second half, we finally got in our rhythm offensively.”
And defensively, too; the Raiders held Northfield to just five second-half points and turned a close game into a rout.
Playing in their final home games, Stowe’s seniors took over the contest. Abby Lehmann led the Raiders with 20 points, Rachel Cunningham had 12 and Haley Spencer had a big night on defense.
“Haley Spencer shut down their 3-point shooter Emma Korrow,” Falcone said. “It was great to seem them playing so well.”
Korrow had eight points for Northfield and Piper Mattsson led her team with nine.
Boys basketball
No. 1 Hazen 81, No. 8 Stowe 53
Feb. 28
Top-ranked Hazen blew open a close game and ran away from No. 8 Stowe in the Division 3 quarterfinals.
“Hazen beat us up,” Stowe coach John Decker said.
Stowe stayed close to Hazen in the first quarter, down just two at 21-19, with some hot shooting and 10 first-half points from Daniel Lyden.
Stowe was still hanging around late in the second quarter until Hazen star Isaiah Baker got hot, scoring seven straight points, “and then Tyler Rivard hit a big 3” to give Hazen a 47-32 halftime lead.
Baker led all scorers with 28 points, 21 of them in the first half. Carter Hill had 15 points, Rivard 12 and Jadon Baker 10.
Roshawn Russell had 13 points for Stowe, and Max McKenna and Lyden had 10 apiece.
“I’m very proud of the boys,” Decker said. “I want to thank the boys and my coaches for a fun and successful season.
Hazen, 18-4, moved on to the D-3 semifinals at the Barre Auditorium.
Stowe finished 12-10, one of the most successful seasons in recent memory for Stowe boys basketball.
Girls hockey
No. 2 North Country-Lyndon 3, No. 7 PA-Stowe 2
March 3
North Country-Lyndon, ranked second in Division 2, fended off seventh-ranked PA-Stowe in the tournament quarterfinals.
Reese Petit scored twice for North Country-Lyndon and Addie Petit had a single goal. Goalie Sarah Tanner stopped 15 shots.
Abbie Rice scored both goals for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh had 11 saves.
PA-Stowe trailed 3-0 to start the third period, then Rice scored her two goals and things got tense. But the Raiders ran out of gas and the rally came up short.
PA-Stowe finished the year 7-15; North Country-Lyndon is 14-7.
No. 7 Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, No. 10 Hartford 3
Feb. 29
PA-Stowe outlasted No. 10 Hartford in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.
Champlain Valley Union 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Feb. 26
Champlain Valley Union closed out the regular season with a home win over Peoples Academy-Stowe.
Flynn Hall led CVU with two goals and Alicia Veronneau, Riley Erdman and Karina Bushweller also scored. Grace Ferguson stopped 15 shots.
Fallon Forrest and Isabel Donza scored for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh made 14 saves.
CVU ended the year 10-10 to earn the No. 3 seed in D-2.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 8, Rutland 6
Feb. 26
Goals were scored in bunches as PA-Stowe beat Rutland on Senior Night.
Atticus Eiden led PA-Stowe with three goals and three assists. Henry Paumgarten and Eames Eiden each scored two goals and Charlie Davidow had one goal.
Alex Tilgner racked up four assists for the Raiders, Oli Paumgarten had two and Woody Reichelt and Landon Dubie each had one.
Ethan Coarse and Eren Cetin led Rutland with two goals apiece; Cetin had two assists and Coarse had one. Eric Brewer and Dillon Morse also scored for Rutland.
Jack Seivwright returned to goal for the Raiders in his final regular season game, making 11 saves to get the win, and Ethan Brown also had three saves.
Rutland goaltenders Augie Louras and Maguire Baker each had 10 saves.
PA-Stowe, 13-7, earned the No. 4 seed in the Division 1 playoffs. After receiving a first-round bye, the Raiders hosted No. 5 Spaulding, a team PA-Stowe split with during the regular season, in the D-1 quarterfinals on Wednesday, after press time
Alpine
Stowe at states
March 2-3
Full results were not yet available by press time but should run in a following issue.
Stowe’s Bleda-Vilalta, Lovell top-10 at Burke
Feb. 25
Stowe’s Rai Bleda-Vilalta and Lucy Lovell each skied to top-10 finishes on day two of the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference championships at Burke.
Bleda-Vilalta was fifth in 1:27.73 in the boys two-run slalom race and Lovell was sixth in the girls race in 1:39.92.
Here’s a look at how all Stowe skiers did at Burke, plus the top five in the boys and girls races. Skiers are listed by place, name, school and time.
Boys
1. Thomas Zschau, St. Johnsbury, 1:24.77
2. Julien Slesar, independent, 1:26.92
3. Camden Chiari, South Burlington, 1:27.64
4. Will Camp, South Burlington, 1:27.69
5. Rai Bleda-Vilalta, Stowe, 1:27.73
12. Anthony Marron, Stowe, 1:33.58
13. Ben Alekson, Stowe, 1:34.51
22. Charlie Alekson Stowe, 1:38.52
46. JP Marhefka, Stowe, 2:11.32
Girls
1. Deena Jacunski, Rice, 1:28.64
2. Cara Gagliardi, Mount Mansfield, 1:31.85
3. Blythe Fitch O’Lea, Rice, 1:32.19
4. Gretchen Kogut, Harwood, 1:37.54
5. Margaret Anderson, St. Johnsbury, 1:37.62
6. Lucia Lovell, Stowe, 1:39.92
17. Eleanor Zimmerman, Stowe, 1:45.35
24. Shea Lyden, Stowe, 1:47.90
25. Olivia Carey, Stowe, 1:50.62