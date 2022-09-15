Four Mt. Mansfield Academy four students have been chosen for the 2023 VARA Team — Katie Quinn, Christina Winchell and John Underwood, all of Stowe, and John Kerbaugh of Williston.
Underwood recently joined the Mansfield Academy team along with his older brother. “He fits right in to this tight-knit community with his determination, joyful attitude and passion for the sport of ski racing, commonality shared with all the students at academy,” according to a press release.
Kerbaugh began his ski racing career skiing out of Richmond. He enjoys mountain biking and can be found on Lake Champlain sailing with his family in the warmer months.
Quinn is an avid horseback rider. She comes from a local Stowe family. Both her and her brother Trevor began their ski racing careers with Mt. Mansfield as U8s.
Christina Beana Winchell, another lifelong Mountain Mansfield Academy athlete, lives in Stowe with her parents and sister, loves to ski fast.
2023 VARA Team
Green Mountain Valley School
Killington Mountain School
