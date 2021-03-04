Green Mountain Adaptive Sports, unable to host its annual clinic for mono-skiers during the pandemic, has made the event virtual.
According to Pascale Savard, a member of the organization’s board of directors, a January clinic proved so popular, they’re doing a second round, this Sunday, March 7. And then, they’ll do a third round on March 21.
Savard said the adaptive program typically has about 25 mono-skiers from around the Northeast for its on-mountain clinic. The virtual event in January attracted nearly three times as many, and they joined from all over the globe.
“There was a guy in Japan in his bed and a guy from Belgium in the back of his van, people drinking beer and everyone was so happy,” Savard said. “It’s a full rainbow of people attending, a lot of coaches and volunteers, and there are some beginners and many veteran skiers, and some paralympic skiers attend.”
Green Mountain Adaptive Sports, founded in 2010, provides scholarships to Vermont residents with permanent disabilities so they can participate in numerous sports with various partners:
• Skiing and riding at Stowe Mountain Resort with coaching through adaptive experts at the ski and ride school.
• Indoor rock climbing at the resort’s Stowe Rocks wall.
• Swimming at the Swimming Hole in Stowe, through a partnership with Morrisville-based swim instructors Just Ducky Aquatics.
• Paddleboarding, usually at Lake Elmore, through a partnership with Paddle North.
The adaptive program also provides grants to support advanced training for adaptive coaches affiliated with partner organizations and provides specialized adaptive equipment.
Athletes’ disabilities aren’t just physical; the adaptive program also works with kids and adults on the autism spectrum and with other cognitive disabilities.
“If you’re on the spectrum, exercise is very important,” Savard said. “It’s a good way to get some release and find happiness.”
Savard said it’s been a challenging year for adaptive sports, especially the skiing portion, because of the COVID-19 restrictions at ski resorts.
Adaptive athletes often need more hands-on help from instructors, which is not feasible with all of the physical distancing requirements. They can still do it, but skiers need to have their parents with them at all times.
Also, many of the scholarship recipients belong to Friday school programs at the mountain, which aren’t happening this year.
“The pandemic has taken a lot of people out of the program,” Savard said.
The swimming program has been going strong, though, she said.
“It’s a little more accessible than skiing, and we’re very happy to be able to find scholarships for them,” she said.
Move United, the national-level adaptive program providing more than 80,000 people with disabilities each year access to more than 60 different sports, proved that a lot can be done virtually. It offers web-based events like yoga, tai chi, cycling, roller therapy and general body workouts.
“For a lot people stuck in their apartments, that’s helpful,” Savard said.
