On Friday, Scott Dragon of Milton continued his long road back from a tough start this season by capturing the Country Camper Midseason Championships at Thunder Road in Barre.
The two-time “King of the Road” took the lead from rookie Matthew Smith of Essex Junction with time winding down in the 75-lap Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model feature.
On Sunday, defending “King of the Road” Jason Corliss crushed the competition Thunder Road to take the Community Bank N.A. 150 for the American-Canadian Tour. Corliss led for all but one lap.
• Dragon started fifth in the main event, mired 11th in the point standings because of a blown engine in late June. After stalking Smith for nearly 10 laps, Dragon made his move, heading for the high side on lap 49 and getting the lead for the first time three laps later. It was his 12th career victory and second triumph in the Midseason Championships.
• In the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Derrick Calkins of Hinesburg earned his first win at Thunder Road. Polesitter Kyle Streeter chased Calkins the rest of the way, and Jason Woodard of Waterbury Center and Cameron Ouellette caught up to make it a four-way tango, but Calkins held them off for the win.
• In the double-point nightcap, Woodard got his first win of the season and the 11th of his career. The three-time Flying Tiger Champion started 12th in the 50-lap Midseason Championship feature, was already up to second by lap 19, and pulled away from rookie Kasey Beattie, 16, who finished second.
• Josh Lovely of Williamstown won the 35-lap Allen Lumber Street Stock feature. Tim Hunt of Derby slowly chased down Lovely through the caution-free event and finally caught him with two laps to go. On the final lap, slower traffic made contact in front of the leaders, forcing both to thread the needle. Lovely used veteran skill to weave his way through and cross the line first, with Hunt second.
• Haidyn Pearce of Middlesex went pole-to-pole for his second career Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior victory in the 25-lap feature. Frank Putney of Graniteville finished second.
Top finishers and local drivers in the top 15, listed by name, car number and hometown:
Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models
1. Scott Dragon, 1, Milton
2. Marcel J. Gravel, 86, Wolcott
3. Boomer Morris, 13, Barre
4. Matthew Smith, 04, Essex Jct.
5. Trampas Demers, 85, Shelburne
8. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers - Vermont Governor’s Cup makeup feature
1. Derrick Calkins, 15, Hinesburg
2. Kyle Streeter, 37, Waterbury Ctr.
3. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury Ctr.
4. Cameron Ouellette, 90, Barre
5. Robert Gordon, 20, Milton
7. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morrisville
8. Michael Martin, 01, Craftsbury Common
12. Kelsea Woodard, 55, Waterbury Ctr.
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers
1. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury Ctr.
2. Kasey Beattie, 45, St.Johnsbury
3. Derrick Calkins, 15, Hinesburg
4. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick
5. Cameron Ouellette, 90, Barre
7. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury Common
9. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg
10. Kyle Streeter, 37, Waterbury Ctr.
11. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morrisville
13. Kelsea Woodard, 55, Waterbury Ctr.
Allen Lumber Street Stocks
1. Josh Lovely, 54, Williamstown
2. Tim Hunt, 93, Derby
3. Scott Weston, 04, Berlin
4. Brandon Gray, 00, E. Thetford
5. Luke Peters, 26, Groton
8. Tanner Woodard, 68, Waterbury Ctr.
12. Kaiden Fisher, 18, Shelburne
13. Jeffrey Martin, 8, Morrisville
14. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott
Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors
1. Haidyn Pearce, 4, Middlesex
2. Frank Putney, 78, Graniteville
3. Nate Brien, 16, Williamstown
4. Brian Putney, 87, E. Corinth
5. Trevor Jaques, 57, Milton
10. Chris Couture, 66, Waterbury
•••
In the Community Bank N.A. 150 for the American-Canadian Tour, Corliss survived multiple challenges and a series of caution flags to pull away with the win.
Results
1. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre
2. Brooks Clark, 68, Waitsfield
3. Scott Dragon, 16, Milton
4. Bobby Therrien, 5, Hinesburg
5. Stephen Donahue, 2, Graniteville
12. Marcel J. Gravel, 86, Wolcott
