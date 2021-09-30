Stowe Youth Hockey hosts a gear swap on Saturday, Oct. 9, 3-7 p.m., Stowe Arena.
Donate hockey gear in good condition on Friday, Oct. 8, 2-6 p.m., at the arena. A Stowe Youth Hockey volunteer will catalog and check-in all items.
Then get ready to shop the next day.
Donated gear must be in good condition and usable. Unsold gear will be donated to the gear room or traded in to a used gear store. The goal is to make ice hockey accessible and affordable to any child who wants to play. Scholarships are available.
All Stowe Youth Hockey programs emphasize good sportsmanship, fair play and respect for others through team play and a positive sense of responsibility to self, team and organization.
Registration for all youth hockey programs is still open. For information, go to stoweyouthhockey.com.
