Leo Clark of Stowe explained the work of the Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena in late December, as the alumni of Stowe High boys and girls hockey teams played annual games at Stowe Arena.
Clark stood next to the late Don Post’s game jersey; he was leader of the Friends group for most of its existence. His jersey will be displayed at the hockey rink.
Here’s what Clark said:
•••
About 15 years ago, the late Don Post and several like-minded community members got together to talk about the future of Jackson Arena, which was approaching the end of its structural and economic life.
Under Post’s leadership, those folks, many of whom are here tonight, formally organized the Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena. Over the next 10 years the Friends worked to support the town’s efforts to keep Jackson Arena operating while simultaneously planning for its major renovation or replacement.
As most of you know, there were many fits and starts over the next 10 years but the work of Post and the Friends led to unanimous support by the select board and rec commission for a $6.5 million bond to replace Jackson Arena. That bond was approved by a significant majority of Stowe voters at the March 2012 town meeting.
Post and the Friends continued to work side-by-side with the town manager and town engineer to bring about this beautiful, modern, energy-efficient arena, which opened in December 2013.
After the arena opened, the Friends became a little less active. However, it was just beginning to get re-energized to help the arena with its annual budget challenges when we lost Postie, our first and only president.
It took the Friends a little while to regroup but we did get back together in early 2019 and made two important decisions:
• Commission Stowe Media Group to produce a documentary telling the story of how the Stowe community went from Jackson Arena to Stowe Arena. I am very happy to say that the first public viewing of that 10-minute video will be here tonight in the community room.
• Seek approval from the town to display Postie’s game jersey in Stowe Arena. We were very pleased that the town agreed and I’d like you all to see what Tony and his crew will soon be installing for us in the Memorial Room.