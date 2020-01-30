Here’s a look the reports of successful deer hunters at the Fishing Hole in Morrisville, one of two reporting stations left in Lamoille County; the other is the Cambridge Village Market in Cambridge.
The Cambridge market has rejected requests by the News & Citizen for deer reports, saying it did not have the records. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is currently compiling the information, which should be published at a later date.
Listed here are each hunter’s name, the number of antler points or gender of the deer, weight of the deer and the town where the deer was killed. Reports are based on information kept at reporting stations and may be incomplete.
Note: The following lists contain the reports for deer harvested and reported at the Fishing Hole during the second half of rifle season. The list of the deer reported at the Morrisville station during the first half of rifle season appeared in an earlier issue.
The Old Fishing Hole, Morrisville
Eric Nichols, 7 points, 159 pounds, Stowe; James Laroche, 8 points, 201 pounds, Morristown; Mark Joseph Hovey, 5 points, 142 pounds, Stowe; Caleb Suddaby, 4 points, 161 pounds, Morristown; Charles Gregory, 5 points, 146 pounds, Morristown; Conrad Slayton, 6 points, 197 pounds, Eden.
Thomas Russell Jr., 5 points, 150 pounds, Hyde Park; Arron Courtemanche, 4 points, 129 pounds, Morristown; Shawn Clough, 8 points, 145 pounds, Morristown; Gregory Allen, 7 points, 147 pounds, Moretown; Matthew Hill, 9 points, 155 pounds, Wolcott; Jeffrey Russin, 6 points, 153 pounds, Johnson; Mark Preston, 8 points, 156 pounds, Eden; Jacob Borgeson, 7 points, 143 pounds, Johnson.
Dale Wils, 4 points, 122 pounds, Elmore; Lester Small Sr., 4 points, 136 pounds, Johnson; Tucker Trombly-Judkins, 9 points, 150 pounds, Stowe; Clifton Hill, 7 points, 167 pounds, Elmore; William Guy, 6 points, 129 pounds, Morristown; Alexander Bornemann, 6 points, 149 pounds, Bolton.
Kendrick Griggs, 5 points, 152 pounds, Lowell; Ethan Coffey, 6 points, 128 pounds, Morristown; Aime Nadeau, 8 points, 173 pounds, Hyde Park; Stefan Stefanic, 6 points, 125 pounds, Morristown; Jonathon Dosley, 8 points, 164 pounds, Morristown; Randy Spaulding, 8 points, 173 pounds, Elmore; Rodney Bowen, 8 points, 160 pounds, Eden; Jeffrey White, 5 points, 130 pounds, Johnson.
Dean Economou, 12 points, 151 pounds, Stowe; Kyle McFarlane, 10 points, 168 pounds, Hyde Park; David Ward, 4 points, 133 pounds, Morristown; Warren Dompierre, 7 points, 123 pounds, Hyde Park; Shawn Miller, 6 points, 162 pounds, Stowe; Jesse Goheen, 4 points, 158 pounds, Lowell; Brent Hosking, 5 points, 129 pounds, Stowe.
Michael Callahan, 8 points, 180 pounds, Morristown; Jesse Wells, 4 points, 122 pounds, Morristown; Christopher Potvin, 3 points, 120 pounds, Eden; Dana Percy, 4 points, 122 pounds, Stowe; Emmons Pirie, 8 points, 190 pounds, Eden; Lawrence Kennedy, 4 points, 130 pounds, Elmore; Arthur Newhouse, 3 points, 98 pounds, Stowe.
Eric Halperin, 6 points, 138 pounds, Stowe; David Gagnier, 6 points, 145 pounds, Hyde Park; Christopher Stearns, 4 points, 112 pounds, Johnson; Walter Judd, 9 points, 168 pounds, Johnson; Burton Ingalls, 6 points, 125 pounds, Johnson; Shannon Kennison, 6 points, 157 pounds, Morristown; Issac Spaulding, 5 points, 106 pounds, Morristown.
Alan Ward, 5 points, 164 pounds, Morristown; Nina Putvain, 4 points, 104 pounds, Hyde Park; David Fagnant, 5 points, 138 pounds, Hyde Park; Shane Earle, 5 points, 133 pounds, Eden; Patrick McGinley, 4 points, 110 pounds, Worcester; Tara Trombley, 8 points, 146 pounds, Hyde Park; Douglas Cullivan, 4 points, 117 pounds, Hyde Park.
James Bradley, 6 points, 173 pounds, Johnson; Doug Stearns, 8 points, 172 pounds, Eden; Jarrett Kneeland, 7 points, 132 pounds, Johnson; George Swanson, 7 points, 134 pounds, Lowell; David Walker, 3 points, 131 pounds, Stowe; Jeffrey Goodwin, 8 points, 142 pounds, Hyde Park.
Charles Kennison, 4 points, 172 pounds, Morristown; Todd Sheltra, 5 points, 160 pounds, Johnson; Jubal Durivage, 8 points, 174 pounds, Hyde Park; Jamie Mercia, 8 points, 125 pounds, Wolcott.