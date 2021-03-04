Norwich University freshman goalie Leocadia Clark of Stowe picked up her first collegiate victory in her first start to lead the Cadets to a win. The Norwich women’s ice hockey team avenged a one-goal loss from a day prior, reversing the script in a 2-1 win over Castleton University Sunday at Spartan Arena. Clark made 21 saves for the Cadets as Castleton outshot Norwich 22-19 in the game. Norwich handed Castletonn’s Kirsten DiCicco the first loss of her collegiate career after she made 39 saves the day before to help the Spartans spoil the Cadets’ season opener. Norwich will continue its four-game series against Castleton next Friday and Saturday with the Cadets hosting the Spartans at 5 p.m. in Kreitzberg Arena on Friday, March 5, before traveling to Rutland to take on the Spartans again on Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m.
We have re-opened our newspaper office to the public in Stowe. Our South Burlington and Morrisville offices remain closed, except by appointment.
