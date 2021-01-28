Ryan Cochran-Siegle, 28, who crashed in Friday's Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria, has been sidelined from the World Cup tour with what he called “a minor broken neck.” Two days after his crash, Cochran-Siegle still came to the final event in Austria on Sunday to catch up with media and competitors and cheer on his teammates.
But by Monday he was headed back to the U.S. to consult with a specialist. U.S. Ski and Snowboard said the timetable for his return to World Cup racing is six weeks to three months.
It’s unlikely, then, that Cochran-Siegle can race at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in February.
“I don’t know, we haven’t talked about a timeline yet. I do hope to be back before the end of the season. But I need to be smart about this,” said Cochran-Siegle, wearing a neck brace for what is being reported as a “minor cervical spine fracture.”
“Everything that I’ve seen so far and from what I’ve heard from the doctors is that it’s stable. There is still more information to be gathered but, all in all, I think it’s OK. Most of my body is fine, it’s just my neck,” said Cochran-Siegle, adding he was “really not in pain” but had “just a slight discomfort” in his neck.
Travis Ganong was top finisher for the Americans on Sunday, taking 12 in the Hahnenkamm downhill. Jared Goldberg also finished in the points in 24th.
Cochran-Siegle, probably the U.S.’ top male Alpine skier, said it would be “pushing it” to return from a neck injury in time for next month’s world championships.
In December, he ended the U.S.’s long drought in speed races, winning the super-G and finishing second in a downhill at Bormio, Italy.
Cochran-Siegle, of the famous Cochran ski family from Richmond, Vt., trained with the Mount Mansfield Ski Club.
