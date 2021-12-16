The second annual girls’ alumni hockey game will be held at the Stowe Arena on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m. and will feature several decades of Stowe High School ice hockey alumni.
Refs will be John Flint and Randy Pratt.
All ticket proceeds go to the Chicks with Stix youth girls hockey program for Lamoille County.
Tickets are $10 per person, $20/family suggested donation.
All spectators must wear a mask.
If you want to play or have more questions, contact Clea James at bareau@hotmail.com.
