The Stowe Reporter caught up with Stowe High School boys basketball coach John Decker to see how the season has been going.
Q: Record and postseason results last year?
We were 9-11 last year and we were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.
Q: How was turnout this year?
Our turnout each year since I have been coaching keeps growing. We had 30 athletes come out for the team this season. Seven freshmen and seven sophomores that accompany seven juniors and nine seniors. A nice blend of size, talent and age.
Q: How many returning players, and how many newcomers?
We graduated five seniors last year. All but two players from last year are returning. Senior Hamish Hunter has worked his way up to varsity, as well as senior Alex Reichelt, who took a season off last year.
Q: How did the preseason and scrimmages go?
Preseason was critical for us. We are a much different team this year than last. Last year we had a few big men who allowed us to play the traditional three guards-two forwards style of basketball. This year we are smaller and faster. The three scrimmages and the practice time allowed us to get everyone on the same page with the new scheme.
I couldn’t tell you off the top of my head if we won or lost those scrimmages but I could tell you we grew to be a more cohesive unit.
Q: Returning vets who will play big roles?
We have a ton of veteran leadership on the team this year, which is led by seniors Maxwell McKenna, Rashane Russell, Roshawn Russell and junior Patrick Roling. The addition of Alex Reichelt and the growing leadership and maturity of Hunter and juniors Park Crist and Michael Arzynski helps keep us focused on the end game. Underclassmen Daniel Lyden and Luke Farley, Dawson Jackson and Wiley Barnett all have great mentors to help them keep the program on the right path.
Q: Newcomers you expect to chip in?
Alex Reichelt is a key piece to our success. He is athletic, smart, level-headed and a seasoned state champion (Reichelt was a captain of the undefeated Stowe boys soccer team that won the Division 2 state title last fall). He will really help this team form.
Junior Daniel Lyden isn’t a newcomer but he will definitely make people remember his name for his senior season next year. He has sprouted a couple of inches and his basketball IQ is insane. It’s going to be fun watching these two on the court with our other talented athletes.
Q: What are some strengths of the team?
Our speed and our quickness. Stowe basketball is going to be fast and very entertaining.
Q: Areas where you expect improvement?
It shouldn’t be hard to improve our foul shooting percentage this year. Last year we were sub .600 percent. It was the difference in deciding a handful of games. The men are focused this year and thus far we have been successful.
Q: Will the team be playing any one particular style?
FAST.
Q: Key games to look forward to?
We already beat Harwood. Always look toward to playing Division 4 state champs Danville as well as Hazen, but as a coach I love playing Peoples. We get to play them on Senior Night on Feb. 19. It should be a fun way to send off our graduating class.
Q: What are your expectations for the year?
We have already seen growth this year. Last year we started off on the right track, but we got a little burned out as the season progressed and our games and record showed that.
It was only my second season as head coach so I was still learning. Even as we get submerged into season three, I’m still learning, but our veteran leadership has helped myself and the assistant coaches, Logan Cooke and Keith Priest, understand the way these athletes operate. When to push them and when to ease up.
Basketball season is a marathon, not a sprint. We need to preserve our energy and continue to grow as the season progresses.
I couldn’t or wouldn’t be successful at my job if it wasn’t for the other two coaches. They teach me new ways to look at the game every practice. Logan and Keith are two of the best any team could have. Their knowledge of the game on a team and individual basis is second to none and their care and commitment to these athletes almost outshines mine. I’m truly blessed to have them on the bench with me, and so are the Raiders.