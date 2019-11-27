Jeremy Huckins and Ross Scatchard are the new coaches for Stowe’s Nordic’s Bill Koch League.
Stowe Nordic’s youth program is geared toward beginning and developing Nordic skiers from kindergarten through 8th grade.
The league meets at Trapp Family Lodge Outdoor Center in the big green yurt on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. starting Dec. 10. Skiing continues through March 17.
Practice usually begins with skill-building games and drills and ends with some free ski time — and maybe a few games and adventures — in ability-specific groups. Primary goals are to introduce the sport of Nordic skiing to beginners, to advance the skills and technique of developing skiers, and to grow the enjoyment and love of Nordic skiing as a lifetime sport.
Cost is $100 per child (which includes trail passes for participants) with season equipment rentals available for $25. Recommended skis are a fishscale classic ski with accompanying boots and poles.
For more information: stowenordic.org or email Huckins and Scatchard at stowebkl@gmail.com.