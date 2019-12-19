Benefit hockey games will be played Dec. 26 and 27 at Stowe Arena.
• Dec. 26: 5 p.m., alumni game for Stowe High School boys hockey team.
• Dec. 27: 4 p.m., hockey game with girls from age 6 to high school.
• Dec. 27: 5 p.m., first-time event: Stowe High School girls hockey team alumni game.
Admission is $10 per person, $20 for a family. Proceeds from the girls game benefits the Chicks With Stix youth hockey program. Other proceeds will benefit the “Posty Fund,” which help kids who need assistance during their hockey season. A few of Don Post’s close friends will speak at dedication ceremonies before the game.
Information: Clea James, 802-324-2724, bareau@hotmail.com.