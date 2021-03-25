Join author and Nordic ski racer John Morton Thursday, April 1, 7 p.m., for a virtual evening of storytelling as he shares stories from his recent book “Celebrate Winter, An Olympian’s Stories of a Life in Nordic Skiing,” as part of Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s Red Bench series.
Morton has attended 10 Winter Olympics in various roles — athlete, coach, team leader and U.S. biathlon team fan. He is the author of three books about Nordic skiing — “Don’t Look Back,” “A Medal of Honor,” and his most recent one.
Reserve a ticket at vtssm.org to receive a Zoom invite. The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation from each guest is encouraged and appreciated.
